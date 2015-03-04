Central Florida man killed by police serving search warrant

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A 26-year-old Central Florida man died after being shot in the face early on Wednesday morning by a sheriff’s deputy attempting to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation, authorities said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release that the victim, Derek Cruice, advanced on a member of the SWAT team as the officer was entering the house, leading to his killing.

Spokesman Gary Davidson said a further description of the encounter would follow a report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which investigates fatal shootings by police.

Michael Grady, one of six people in the house, told reporters at the scene that he opened the door when officers knocked, stepped outside and closed the door behind him. Within a couple of seconds, as officers pushed him to his knees, Grady said he heard the gunshot behind him, according to video of his interview posted on the Daytona Beach News-Journal website.

Reuters could not reach Grady for comment.

The deputy who fired the shot was Todd Raible, 36, a 10-year employee of the sheriff’s office, according to Davidson, who said no one was arrested.