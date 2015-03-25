FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

Police make arrest in Florida university shooting that wounded three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - Florida police arrested a man on Wednesday accused of firing shots into a crowded parking lot last month at a central Florida university in an altercation that wounded three bystanders.

Ladell Pleasure, 21, was charged with discharging a firearm on school property, according to an arrest report from the Daytona Beach Police Department. Local media reported that he was a student at the university.

Police said he was one of two shooters who exchanged gunfire in a crowd of students at Bethune-Cookman University during the Feb. 23 incident, which apparently stemmed from an feud involving students and non-students from south Florida.

The three victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities are still searching for the second shooter involved in the dispute.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

