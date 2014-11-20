FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two teenagers shot near Miami area high school
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 21, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

Two teenagers shot near Miami area high school

Zachary Fagenson

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Two youths were shot near a Miami-area high school on Thursday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The two victims were minors and were not students at the school, said John Schuster, spokesman to the school district.

The condition of the pair was not immediately known. No suspects have been arrested and police are still searching for the shooter, Schuster said.

Three schools were placed on lockdown before students were released to their parents.

The victims were airlifted from the football field at Carol City High School, according to local media.

According to one student, the shooting involved fans heading to a high school basketball game, the Miami Herald newspaper reported.

Writing by Letitia Stein and David Adams; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.