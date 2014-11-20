Two teenagers shot near Miami area high school

MIAMI (Reuters) - Two youths were shot near a Miami-area high school on Thursday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The two victims were minors and were not students at the school, said John Schuster, spokesman to the school district.

The condition of the pair was not immediately known. No suspects have been arrested and police are still searching for the shooter, Schuster said.

Three schools were placed on lockdown before students were released to their parents.

The victims were airlifted from the football field at Carol City High School, according to local media.

According to one student, the shooting involved fans heading to a high school basketball game, the Miami Herald newspaper reported.