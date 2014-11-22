Letters detail thoughts of gunman killed at Florida university

Crime scene tape is seen in front of the library at Florida State University, in Tallahassee, Florida, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bil Cotterell

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (Reuters) - Authorities are investigating mailed packages linked to a gunman who shot three people before he was killed by officers at Florida State University, the FBI said on Friday.

Officials said the packages were part of their investigation into why the gunman opened fire in a crowded library.

Thought to have been mailed by suspected shooter Myron May before his rampage, the packages were not considered a threat to the public, said U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials.

One was intercepted by the FBI’s Houston office, a spokeswoman said, noting it contained nothing hazardous.

In Palmdale, California, authorities on Friday morning removed a package from the porch of Renee Pittman Mitchell, she told Reuters.

She is the author of several books and a website on what she calls “mind control technology,” detailing a covert effort to target people with radio frequency technology.

May reached out to her one week ago, she said, believing he was a target.

”He said, ‘I just don’t want to live my life like this,'“ according to Mitchell.

She said her package contained a letter and a thumb drive. May told her that she could expect eight more mailings.

She did not thoroughly read her note before turning it over to authorities. Another recipient, however, forwarded her a typed letter that was addressed to her and several others, images of which Mitchell sent to Reuters by email.

The letter, signed by May, explained that he had told no one about his plans and that his goal was to bring media attention “to the plight of targeted individuals.”

“I would like to make a sincere plea to you not to let my personal story die,” it read.

Police say May, 31, a 2005 Florida State graduate, was experiencing a mental crisis.

Florida State on Friday reopened Strozier Library, where one student was critically wounded in Thursday’s shooting. May was shot dead by police.

Police also identified all of the victims: Farhan Ahmed, 21, who was last reported hospitalized in critical condition; Elijah Velez, 18, who was treated for a grazing wound and released at the scene; and Nathan Scott, 30, an employee who was shot in the leg and recovering in good condition.

May, who received his law degree in Texas, recently moved back to Florida after quitting his job and breaking up with his girlfriend in New Mexico.