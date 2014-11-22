Florida sheriff's deputy killed in 'ambush attack' during house fire

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida sheriff’s deputy was killed and a fellow officer was wounded Saturday in an ambush while responding to a house fire in Tallahassee, law enforcement officials said.

The gunman was killed a short time later in a shootout with Tallahassee police officers, according to Leon County Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy James McQuaig.

Tallahassee police and fire officials responded with the two sheriff’s deputies to a house fire about 10:15 a.m. local time on Saturday, he said.

One deputy was immediately shot and killed at the scene in an “armed ambush attack” and a second deputy fired at the gunman, who shot back and wounded the officer, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The man then left the burning home with the dead officer’s gun, firing at first responders as they arrived in the area.

The identity of the officers and gunman were not released and the investigation continues.

The shooting happened days after a Florida State University graduate opened fire on his alma mater’s main library on the campus in Tallahassee, wounding three people before he was gunned down by officers.