Florida State student paralyzed in library shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Reuters) - A 21-year-old Florida State University student is paralyzed from the waist down after being wounded in last week’s library shooting, his sister said on Monday.

Farhan “Ronny” Ahmed remains hospitalized and has been upgraded from critical to serious condition. He was shot three times in front of the library, where he had been studying for final exams, his sister, Farhana Ahmed, told a news conference at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hospital.

“He immediately knew that something was wrong, because one of the first bullets struck his spine,” she said.

Ahmed was one of three people shot just after midnight on Thursday when Myron May, an attorney and former FSU student, opened fire at Strozier Library before police shot him to death.

She said Florida State leaders were committed to helping her brother realize his dream of becoming a biomedical engineer, noting that several of his friends have set up a website at YouCaring.com that has already raised more than $40,000 for his long-term medical expenses.

One of the other victims, a library employee and former student who was shot in the leg, has been discharged from the hospital. Another student was treated for a graze wound and released at the scene.