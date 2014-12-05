FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man dies from injuries in Florida police shooting
December 5, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Man dies from injuries in Florida police shooting

Barbara Liston

2 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A 32-year-old man shot by a Florida police officer who saw him sitting in a car with a gun has died, authorities said in a news release on Friday.

Alejandro Noel Cordero Rivera was critically wounded in the shooting on Thursday in the driveway of an Orlando residence, police said. They did not specify when he died from his injuries.

Two police detectives were investigating a burglary when they walked up on Rivera at the residence and noticed a gun in the car, the Orlando Police Department said.

Detective Andre Howard shot Rivera “due to the perceived deadly threat,” according to the police statement.

Rivera used several aliases, police said. He had served at least three prison sentences since 2005 for burglaries.

His most recent sentence ended in May, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Neither of the police officers was injured. The shooter, Howard, is a 15-year veteran. The second officer, Antonio Shorter, has been with the department for three years, police said.

Both were placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, standard procedure following an officer shooting.

Editing by Letitia Stein

