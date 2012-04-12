Trayvon Martin shooter Zimmerman transferred to jail: sheriff

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - George Zimmerman, the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer who shot and killed unarmed, black teenager Trayvon Martin, has been transferred to a county jail in Sanford, Florida, a sheriff said on Wednesday.

Seminole County Sheriff Don Eslinger told reporters Zimmerman was moved to the jail after turning himself into Florida law enforcement authorities.

Zimmerman was charged earlier on Wednesday with second-degree murder in Martin’s death.