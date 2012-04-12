FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trayvon Martin shooter Zimmerman transferred to jail: sheriff
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 12, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

Trayvon Martin shooter Zimmerman transferred to jail: sheriff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - George Zimmerman, the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer who shot and killed unarmed, black teenager Trayvon Martin, has been transferred to a county jail in Sanford, Florida, a sheriff said on Wednesday.

Seminole County Sheriff Don Eslinger told reporters Zimmerman was moved to the jail after turning himself into Florida law enforcement authorities.

Zimmerman was charged earlier on Wednesday with second-degree murder in Martin’s death.

Reporting by Octavian Cantilli; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.