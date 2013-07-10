FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury deliberations in Zimmerman murder trial to begin Friday: judge
July 10, 2013 / 9:50 PM / in 4 years

Jury deliberations in Zimmerman murder trial to begin Friday: judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - Jury deliberations in the murder trial of former neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman will begin on Friday afternoon, the judge presiding in the case said on Wednesday.

Seminole County Circuit Judge Debra Nelson made the announcement after scheduling closing arguments for Thursday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

“They will go out to deliberate Friday afternoon,” Nelson told prosecutors and defense lawyers after jurors were dismissed from the courtroom following Wednesday’s proceedings.

Reporting by Tom Brown and Kevin Gray

