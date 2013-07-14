FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justice Department mulls if further action possible in Zimmerman case
July 14, 2013 / 8:30 PM / in 4 years

Justice Department mulls if further action possible in Zimmerman case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Will Reese holds a protest sign in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department said on Sunday it is evaluating whether it has enough evidence to support further prosecution of George Zimmerman in federal court in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, and whether it can do so after Zimmerman was acquitted in a Florida state court.

“Experienced federal prosecutors will determine whether the evidence reveals a prosecutable violation of any of the limited federal criminal civil rights statutes within our jurisdiction,” a Justice Department spokesman said in a statement, “and whether federal prosecution is appropriate in accordance with the department’s policy governing successive federal prosecution following a state trial.”

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Will Dunham

