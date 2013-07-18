Florida lawmakers want overhaul of 'Stand Your Ground' law

Demonstrators march to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (Reuters) - Florida must either repeal its Stand Your Ground self-defense law or enact sweeping changes to avert more tragedies like the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, Democratic leaders of the state’s legislature said on Thursday.

A Seminole County jury on Saturday acquitted George Zimmerman of second-degree murder and manslaughter, with one juror citing Stand Your Ground as a factor in reaching her legal conclusion that Zimmerman acted in self-defense.

The Zimmerman verdict demonstrated the ramifications of the 2005 law, Florida Senate Democratic leader Chris Smith said.

“This bill actually encourages people to shoot their way out of situations and that’s not how we live in a civilized society,” Smith told a news conference. “It’s a mentality that has permeated the state of Florida. It’s a mentality of shoot first, and we should not have that in a civilized society.”

Smith spoke with Florida House Democratic leader Perry Thurston. Both called for a special session of the state’s Republican-dominated legislature to overhaul the law or consider doing away with it.

Unless Florida lawmakers act quickly, calls for a boycott of the state like the one voiced by Motown legend Stevie Wonder are likely to grow as part of a mounting backlash, they warned. With the state legislature in recess, Governor Rick Scott would need to convene a special legislative session.

Dozens of young demonstrators have been occupying part of Scott’s office in the Florida capital, Tallahassee, since Tuesday to press demands that he order the state’s lawmakers back to work to toss out or modify the law. The Tea Party-backed governor has been traveling and has not yet visited his executive office so far this week.

Smith and other lawmakers tried to get the Stand Your Ground law changed in the past legislative session in Tallahassee but failed to get a committee hearing on the issue.

After the Martin shooting Scott appointed a task force to examine the statute. The force held seven hearings around the state before recommending to keep the law despite many calls for it to be repealed, or amended.

Smith and Thurston said a ballot initiative was likely if the legislature failed to change the law, voicing confidence that public outrage over the verdict would help generate enough signatures to place the matter on the ballot.

According to the instructions given to the jury, Zimmerman had “no duty to retreat and had the right to stand his ground and meet force with force” if he reasonably feared for his life or great bodily harm.

Though the Stand Your Ground law was not specifically cited as part of the defense mounted by Zimmerman’s lawyers, Smith said the jury instructions that helped pave the way for his acquittal came directly from the Stand Your Ground statute.

Smith and Thurston were joined at their news conference by Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz, who said he and other law enforcement officials supported calls for an urgent overhaul of the Stand Your Ground law.

“I think putting in the statute that you do not have the duty to retreat is a mistake. I think life is precious and before you do that you should do everything in your power not to do that and to retreat if you possibly can,” Satz said.

“Before there was a common law duty that you had to retreat before you used deadly force,” he added. “I just don’t think you need the Stand Your Ground statute.”

The statute was adopted under former Republican Governor Jeb Bush and many other states, acting with broad support from the National Rifle Association, have followed Florida’s lead over the last seven years.