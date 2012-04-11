(Reuters) - The new lawyer for George Zimmerman, the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer charged with murder in the death of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin, is not concerned with his client’s mental state, he said on Wednesday.

“He’s OK. I‘m not concerned about his mental well-being right now,” attorney Mark O‘Mara said. “He seems very lucid.”

O‘Mara said he was hired by Zimmerman on Wednesday, about 90 minutes before Florida special prosecutor Angela Corey announced she was charging Zimmerman with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Martin in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, in February.

On Tuesday, Zimmerman’s previous attorneys said they were withdrawing from the case because they had lost contact with him. At a press conference announcing their withdrawal, the two lawyers had raised concerns about Zimmerman’s mental health.

O‘Mara said he does not know Zimmerman’s exact location, only that he is in Florida. Corey, the prosecutor, earlier said Zimmerman had turned himself in but declined to say precisely where.