FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimmerman jury can hear Martin had marijuana in system
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 8, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Zimmerman jury can hear Martin had marijuana in system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - A Florida judge ruled that defense lawyers can introduce evidence in the second-degree murder trial of George Zimmerman that Trayvon Martin had the active ingredient of marijuana in his system when he was shot dead.

In a defeat for the prosecution, Seminole County Judge Debra Nelson said her reading of case law was that “to not allow that testimony would be reversible error.”

Toxicology showed slight residue of THC in Martin’s system.

Medical Examiner Shiping Bao initially reported the level was too slight to affect Martin, but Bao testified outside the jury’s hearing last week that his further research in preparation for the trial indicated the drug might have had a slight but unknown effect.

Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Daniel Trotta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.