Zimmerman surrenders passport in Travyon Martin case

A deputy sheriff escorts George Zimmerman into the courtroom to make his first appearance on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - George Zimmerman surrendered his passport to a Florida court on Friday during a bail hearing in the case of the shooting death of unarmed Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman’s lawyer Mark O‘Mara, seeking to get Zimmerman released pending trial on a charge of second-degree murder, handed in the passport as a sign Zimmemran would not flee the country should he be released.

The hearing in Seminole County Court in Sanford, Florida, continued with O‘Mara putting questions to Zimmerman’s wife Shellie via telephone.