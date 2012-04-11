Prosecutor in case unarmed Florida teen to hold news conference

(Reuters) - The special prosecutor in the shooting death of black Florida teenager Trayvon Martin said on Tuesday she would hold a news conference “within the next 72 hours” to release new information regarding the investigation.

Special prosecutor Angela Corey must decide whether to bring criminal charges against neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who shot and killed Martin on February 26, saying it was in self-defense.

Demonstrations around the country have demanded Zimmerman’s arrest.

Zimmerman’s lawyers, who have professed his innocence on grounds of self-defense, announced earlier on Tuesday that they had withdrawn from his defense because they had lost contact with their client. They said Zimmerman had called the prosecutor without their knowledge and volunteered to answer questions.