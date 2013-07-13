FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Florida jury has question for judge about manslaughter charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

George Zimmerman talks to defense counsel Don West after the jury leaves the courtroom for more deliberations in Sanford, Florida July 13, 2013 during the trial of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman has been charged with second-degree murder for the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - A Florida jury interrupted deliberations on the fate of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin on Saturday to ask a question about manslaughter, the presiding judge in the case said.

The query for Judge Debra Nelson came about nine hours into the first full day of deliberations in the case. The jury of six women weighed evidence in the Seminole County courthouse for more than three hours on Friday.

The jury must reach a unanimous verdict of second-degree murder, manslaughter or acquittal for Zimmerman, who says he shot the 17-year-old in self-defense.

Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
