Zimmerman jury initially split 3-2-1 on verdict

Judge Debra Nelson hands the verdict to the clerk of courts announcing George Zimmerman is not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in George Zimmerman’s trial initially had three votes for not guilty, two votes for manslaughter and one vote for second-degree murder when deliberations began, juror B-37 told CNN on Monday.

The jury later reached a unanimous verdict of not guilty.

“There was a couple of them in there that wanted to find him guilty of something. And after hours and hours and hours of deliberating over the law, and reading it over and over and over again, we just decided there’s no other way or place to go,” she told CNN.