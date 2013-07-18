Seventeen arrested at California Trayvon Martin rally: report

Camille Quinones Miller holds a placard as she chants slogans during a march to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Seventeen people were arrested in California late on Wednesday after a protest against the acquittal of a neighborhood watch volunteer charged with murdering unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin turned rowdy, according to news reports.

Officers arrested the protesters at a rally in Victorville, 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Eight of those arrested were juveniles, and most of the arrests were made on charges of unlawful assembly, the newspaper reported.

Calls and emails to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Victorville Police Department seeking confirmation of the reports were not immediately returned.

California has seen several nights of mostly peaceful protests over the case, which has divided U.S. opinion on race, gun and self-defense laws.

Protesters see a miscarriage of justice in the verdict reached on Saturday by Florida jurors who found George Zimmerman, the white-Hispanic man who shot Martin, not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

On Monday, police in Los Angeles and Oakland arrested nearly two dozen people after disturbances at protests.