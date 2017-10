George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who sparked a national uproar by shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed teenager to death, is pictured in this Orange County, Florida, Sheriff's Office booking photograph taken in July 2005. REUTERS/Orange County Sheriff's Office/Handout

(Reuters) - George Zimmerman, the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer who shot and killed unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in February, is in police custody, NBC News and CNN reported on Wednesday.

Florida special prosecutor Angela Corey, who is investigating the case, has a press conference on the Trayvon Martin shooting scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT.