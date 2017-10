Tracy Martin (2nd L) and Sybrina Fulton (2nd R), parents of Trayvon Martin, arrive at the courthouse along with lawyers Daryl Parks (L) land Benjamin Crump prior to George Zimmerman's appearance before Circuit Judge Kenneth Lester Jr. for a bond hearing on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford, Florida, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - George Zimmerman, charged with second-degree murder in the death of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin, on Friday apologized to Martin’s parents during a brief appearance on the witness stand at a bail hearing in a Florida court.

“I wanted to say I am sorry for the loss of your son,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman’s attorney asked the court to release his client on bail and to set his bond at no more than $15,000.