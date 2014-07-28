FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. proposal to ban import of boa constrictors draws backlash
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 28, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. proposal to ban import of boa constrictors draws backlash

Zachary Fagenson

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - A U.S. proposal to ban the import and interstate sale of boa constrictors and four other snake species prompted protests from exotic pet owners and concern among Florida wildlife regulators who fear it could lead to more reptiles being released into the wild.

In Florida, a hotbed for the exotic pet trade where the ban would be keenly felt, an estimated 150,000 Burmese pythons descended from pets have ended up in the wild, wreaking havoc on the ecologically fragile Everglades.

Banning the sale of the boa, along with the reticulated python and three anaconda species, could diminish their value and compel breeders to set them free, Kristen Penney Sommers, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission official, warned in a letter sent last week to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

If approved, the federal ban would place the snake species in the same category as the Burmese python, as well as the African python and yellow anaconda, which are illegal to import or move across state lines under the Lacey Act.

There is no deadline for the agency to decide on the ban, which it proposed in January, spokeswoman Laury Parramore said.

Phil Goss, president of the U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers, said the restrictions would affect tens of thousands of snake-loving Americans.

“Listing additional species will harm animal welfare and destroy education programs, conservation efforts, biomedical advancements in human healthcare and family businesses,” he said by email.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.