Second man convicted in football star Sean Taylor's killing

Washington Redskins fans show support for murdered player Sean Taylor during New York Giants and Washington Redskins NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Cameron

(Reuters) - A Florida jury convicted a second man on Tuesday in connection with the 2007 murder of Washington Redskins football star Sean Taylor during a botched burglary at his Miami-area home, local media said.

Jason Mitchell, 26, was convicted of first-degree felony murder and armed burglary, the Miami Herald said.

Prosecutors charged five men with plotting a burglary after one of the group visited Taylor’s house and saw him give his sister $10,000 in cash. But the case has been beset by legal delays.

Last November, a jury convicted the suspected shooter, Eric Rivera, of second-degree murder and armed burglary in connection with the slaying. Another defendant, Venjah Hunte, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2010 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Two men, Charles Wardlow and Timmy Brown, have yet to be tried.

Taylor was an All-American at the University of Miami who led the nation for interceptions in 2003. The Washington Redskins drafted him fifth overall in the 2004 National Football League draft and he became a starter after three games.