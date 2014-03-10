Dating Florida teenagers charged in plot to kill parents

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - A 13-year-old Florida girl and her 15-year-old boyfriend were charged with attempted murder after he slit the throat of the girl’s mother who had objected to their relationship, police said.

The teenagers admitted to investigators that they planned to kill both the girl’s mother and father so that they could continue dating, the Marion County Sheriff’s office said.

Both the girl and the boy admitted to police that he used a kitchen knife to cut the mother’s throat in Ocala, Florida on Sunday, according to the arrest affidavit.

The plan unraveled after the boyfriend dropped off the girl’s mother on Sunday before dawn at a hospital emergency room. She spoke to investigators following surgery on her neck and throat.

The teens told investigators the girl let her boyfriend into the house after her parents went to bed. At her suggestion, he removed his shoes so her parents would not hear him. The girl gave him a knife and told him to wait in the garage while she lured her mother there, according to the arrest affidavit.

The mother told investigators she was awakened by her daughter, who claimed to have heard noises from the garage. When the mother opened the garage door, she was confronted by the boy, according to the affidavit. The girl’s father told authorities the boy threatened to slit his throat.

Initially, the teenagers told investigators they rescued the girl’s mother after she was attacked by an intruder.

The two were charged as juveniles with attempted second-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. They were booked into the Marion County Juvenile Detention center in Ocala.