Florida student pleads guilty to threat on Obama's life

MIAMI (Reuters) - A college student pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to threatening in a Facebook post to kill President Barack Obama by putting “a bullet through his head.”

Joaquin Amador Serrapio, 20, had pleaded not guilty after his arrest by Secret Service agents in February. He changed his plea after accepting what his lawyer Alan Ross said was an offer from prosecutors.

“He was really stupid, really stupid,” said Ross. He said that Serrapio never intended to make good on his threats, which were posted on Facebook under the assumed name “Jay Valor.”

Ross said the threats had been made “to rile up Obama supporters.”

The statements Serrapio made included various threats against Obama. In one he announced the president had been targeted for assassination during a visit to the University of Miami this year.

“If anyones going to UM to see Obama today, get ur phones out an record ... Im gonna put a bullet through his head and u don’t wanna miss that,” one of the Facebook posts said.

Serrapio, who studies music business at Miami-Dade College, remains free on bail and was due to reappear in court for sentencing on August 22.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Ross said Serrapio will likely face up to 10 months in jail or on probation.

“There’s no requirement that any portion of the sentence be served in jail,” Ross said, referring to the sentencing guidelines.