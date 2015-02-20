Heist, heist baby?: Rapper Vanilla Ice calls arrest a misunderstanding

MIAMI (Reuters) - The rapper known as Vanilla Ice was out of jail on Thursday, a day after being arrested on a burglary charge that he says is a misunderstanding.

The musician turned reality television star, who famously rapped that “anything less than the best is a felony” in his 1990s hit song “Ice Ice Baby” was charged with burglary of an unoccupied residence and grand theft, both felonies.

The rapper, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, allegedly stole furniture, a pool heater and other items from a neighbor’s home, the Lantana Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, after finding several items that were reported missing in recent months in Van Winkle’s home.

The rapper’s home currently is under construction and also is the site of his latest venture, a reality TV show for the DIY Network called “The Vanilla Ice Project.”

Van Winkle, 47, was released from jail on a $6,000 bond Wednesday night. He told reporters that the situation was “overblown.”

Singer Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, is seen in an undated picture from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/Handout

“I wish you guys would focus on the good things I’ve done,” he told the WPTV news station.

Feb 15, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Vanilla Ice performs during the 2014 NBA All Star dunk contest at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports/Files

It was not immediately clear if Van Winkle had hired an attorney.

Police said the items included two bicycles, a $3,000 pool heater, art and a $1,000 sofa.

Lantana Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday about Van Winkle’s claim that the charges resulted from a misunderstanding.

The rapper met with investigators and offered a sworn statement before he was taken into custody, police said.