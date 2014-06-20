FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida law allows firing of warning shots
June 20, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Florida law allows firing of warning shots

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - Florida Governor Rick Scott signed into law on Friday a controversial bill involving the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense rules, making it legal in some circumstances to fire a warning shot.

The law, which takes effect immediately, was inspired in part by the public outcry over the case of a black woman sentenced to a 20-year prison term under the state’s mandatory-minimum sentencing guidelines because she fired a gun at her abusive husband during an argument.

Marissa Alexander’s case drew comparisons to the acquittal last year of George Zimmerman, who argued he acted in self-defense in shooting and killing a black, unarmed teenager, Trayvon Martin.

Anticipating the new law, a judge recently delayed a retrial for Alexander, whose conviction was overturned on appeal.

Under Florida’s “stand your ground” law, people who use deadly force to defend themselves - rather than retreating to avoid confrontation - can be immune from prosecution if they have a reasonable fear of serious injury.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
