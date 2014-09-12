Zimmerman accused of threatening driver in Florida road dispute

ORLANDO Fla. (Reuters) - George Zimmerman was accused of threatening to kill a man during a roadside dispute this week, prompting an investigation by Florida police, his latest brush with law enforcement since his acquittal in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager.

Zimmerman shouted profanities at a driver who stopped next to him at a traffic light near Orlando, the other driver told police, according to a Lake Mary Police Department report on the Tuesday incident.

“Why are you pointing your finger at me,“ the other driver quoted Zimmerman as saying, according to the report. He said Zimmerman asked, ”Do you know who I am?” and threatened to kill him.

Zimmerman received international attention after he shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford, Florida, and said he did it in self defense.

Since his acquittal last year, Zimmerman has had several encounters with police involving speeding and domestic disputes.

In the Tuesday incident, the other driver, Matthew Apperson, 35, told police that Zimmerman followed him into a convenience store parking lot, where Apperson called authorities. Zimmerman was not present when the officers arrived.

Authorities did not pursue the complaint because Apperson did not want to press charges, said Lake Mary police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett.

Apperson, who lives in central Florida, called Lake Mary police again on Thursday to report that a gold pickup truck driven by Zimmerman had parked near where he worked.

Officers confirmed that the driver was Zimmerman, who had an appointment in the area, according to the police report.