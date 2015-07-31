Jail for man accused of shooting at George Zimmerman in Florida

George Zimmerman listens to the judge during his first-appearance hearing in Sanford, Florida November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida man returned to jail on Friday to await trial on attempted murder charges in a roadway shooting involving George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

A judge revoked the bond of Matthew Apperson, 36, following a complaint that he had violated its conditions by urinating on a neighbor’s front door.

Apperson had been released on $35,000 bond and ordered to wear a GPS tracking devise following his arrest earlier this year in connection with a roadside altercation with Zimmerman.

Zimmerman suffered a minor injury from flying glass after Apperson fired a shot at him through his car window, authorities have said. The May incident occurred in Lake Mary, Florida, a suburb of Orlando.

The incident marked Zimmerman’s latest brush with law enforcement since his acquittal in Martin’s death, a case that spurred civil rights rallies and drew attention to Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

Apperson, who has pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault on Zimmerman, has a history of mental illness, including bipolar disorder and general anxiety disorder, prosecutors previously told the court.

In June, prosecutors filed an additional charge against Apperson for disorderly conduct based on the urination complaint.

At Friday’s court hearing, Seminole County Circuit Judge Debra Nelson sent Apperson back to jail with no bond, according to jail records.

Apperson’s lawyer Michael LaFay said he will appeal the bond revocation, which could keep Apperson behind bars until his trial in the attempted second-degree murder case.

LaFay said there was evidence that the urination incident never occurred, including that the homeowner saw no sign of urine, and Apperson does not appear on video from her security camera.