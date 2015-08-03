Football analyst James says he was fired for opposition to gay marriage

DALLAS (Reuters) - Former college football broadcaster Craig James filed suit on Monday in Dallas saying he was fired from his job by Fox Sports Southwest due to his stated opposition to same-sex marriage.

The former New England Patriots running back is seeking at least $100,000 in damages and a jury trial to hear claims against Fox Sports that include breach of contract and discrimination.

A Dallas lawyer representing Fox Sports was not immediately available for comment.

James, who played college football for Southern Methodist University in Dallas, was hired by Fox Sports Southwest in August 2013 and fired days later.

In the suit, James alleges he was terminated over remarks he made against gay marriage during a political debate when he ran for U.S. Senate in 2012.

“Today, many people have lost their jobs because of their faith. Sadly, countless are afraid to let their bosses know they even have a faith,” James said in a statement on Monday.

“This is America and I intend to make sure Fox Sports knows they aren’t above the law.”

James said in the 2012 political debate that gays and lesbians would have “to answer to the Lord for their actions.”