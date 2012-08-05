FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Son of Philadelphia Eagles coach found dead at training camp
August 5, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Son of Philadelphia Eagles coach found dead at training camp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Garrett Reid, the eldest son of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid, was found dead at the NFL team’s preseason training camp on Sunday, officials said.

Campus police responding to a 911 call at 7:20 a.m. EDT found Reid, 29, unresponsive in his room at the football team’s camp at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Lehigh chief of police Ed Shupp said. Reid was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was “no suspicious activity,” Shupp said in a video of a news conference posted on the Eagles’ website. The death was being investigated.

Andy Reid requested that training camp go forward, General Manager Howie Roseman said. Garrett Reid was at Lehigh attending camp with his father, the Eagles said in a statement.

Garrett Reid had a history of drug use. In 2007, he admitted he was on heroin when he slammed his sport utility vehicle into another car, injuring the driver, NBC10 television in Philadelphia reported.

He spent seven months in prison before being transferred to a halfway house as part of his court-ordered drug treatment program, NBC10 said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Philip Barbara

