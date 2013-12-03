FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worker killed in fall at Texas A&M University football stadium
December 3, 2013 / 11:50 PM / 4 years ago

Worker killed in fall at Texas A&M University football stadium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - An employee at a company working on a $450 million stadium renovation at Texas A&M University plunged to his death from the fourth level of the building on Tuesday, university officials said.

Angel Garcia, 25, fell while working on the north end of the stadium and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The stadium known as Kyle Field is home to one of the top ranked football teams in the country this season. It is being expanded to boost its seating capacity to 102,000.

The project began just after the team’s final home game of the season in November.

“On behalf of Texas A&M University and the extended Aggie family I offer our deepest sympathy to the family of the construction worker who tragically passed away,” university President R. Bowen Loftin said in a statement.

Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Lisa Shumaker

