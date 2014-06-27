FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina 'Sexy Schoolgirl' footrace canceled over objections
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 27, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

North Carolina 'Sexy Schoolgirl' footrace canceled over objections

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - (The story adds dropped letter in Mary-Ann in paragraph 2)

A schoolgirl-themed footrace planned for Raleigh, North Carolina, with participants encouraged to dress as nerdy-but-comely coeds, has been canceled after a community backlash, city officials said on social media on Thursday.

The event, dubbed the Sexy Schoolgirl 5K, was set to take place in August but was canceled by organizers after community members voiced objections, said Raleigh City Councilwoman Mary-Ann Baldwin, writing on Twitter.

Baldwin and a second city councilor who announced the development on Twitter, Bonner Gaylord, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Other Sexy Schoolgirl races are planned in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Tampa, Florida, according to the organization’s website.

The website, which features a pair of buxom brunettes wearing glasses and tank tops, encourages both men and women to participate in the races, which are all to be followed by visits to multiple drinking establishments.

“Calling all school girls and nerds!” the organization’s website says. “It’s time to break out the suspenders, nerd glasses, skirts and ponytails.”

An email message sent to an address on the organization’s website was returned unread.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.