Ford CEO Fields not looking at consolidation moves: CNBC

Ford CEO Mark Fields sits in a Lincoln Continental concept car at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields told CNBC on Thursday the No. 2 U.S. automaker is not looking at a consolidation move with another company.

Fields was responding to a question about a call on Wednesday by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne for automakers to consider combining.

Ford is “going to stay focused on our business,” Fields said. He also forecast U.S. vehicle sales for the year of 17 million to 17.5 million vehicles.