Wall Street sees Fed raising rates by year-end: survey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street expects the U.S. Federal Reserve will end its near zero interest rate policy by the end of year as the economy will likely improve in 2016, creating more jobs without firing up inflation, a securities industry survey released on Tuesday showed.

Nearly 90 percent of the members of the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) said they anticipate the U.S. central bank will raise its policy rate in the third quarter, while the rest reckoned the move would occur in the fourth quarter, SIFMA’s mid-year 2015 economic outlook showed.

The Fed was scheduled for a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.