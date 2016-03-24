Champions for refugees, violence victims cited by Fortune for leadership

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Advocates for refugees, the environment and victims of sexual violence earned prominent berths on Thursday in a list of the world’s greatest leaders published each year by Fortune magazine in a tribute to their values, effectiveness and commitment.

Members of the list ranged from Jeff Bezos, head of online retailer Amazon.com, at the top of the list and Pope Francis to those less chronicled such as Congolese hospital founder Denis Mukwege and Mina Guli, who promotes water conservation in Australia, Fortune said in its online edition.

“It isn’t enough to be accomplished, brilliant, or admirable,” Fortune wrote in an article accompanying the list.

“We recognize those who are inspiring others to act, to follow them on a worthy quest, and who have shown staying power,” it said.

Among names on the list working in environmental and humanitarian causes, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), was cited for the landmark climate summit in Paris and David Miliband was named for his work for refugees as chief executive of the International Rescue Committee.

As founder of the Luke Batty Foundation, Australian Rosie Batty was named for her efforts combating domestic and sexual violence.

The founder of Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mukwege, a surgeon and gynecologist, was listed for his work treating victims of sexual violence by soldiers and rebels.

Amina Mohammed, the minister of environment in Nigeria, was cited for helping put together the package of Sustainable Development Goals approved by the member states of the United Nations last September.

Domenico Lucano, the mayor of Riace, Italy, was listed for helping migrants and boosting the economy of his Calabrian village, and Melinda Gates and Susan Desmond-Hellman were listed for their work running the philanthropic Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Guli, an Australian lawyer and activist, was listed for founding an organization called Thirst to educate consumers about water conservation; Ramon Mendéz for transforming energy use in Uruguay where he is head of climate change policy; and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his plans to fight climate change and efforts to resettle Syrian refugees.

“It turns out the world is full of people you’ve never heard of who are rallying followers to make life better in ways you never imagined,” Fortune wrote.

Fortune’s third annual list appears in its April 1 issue.