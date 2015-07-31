Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots suspect said to be armed

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Fort Worth, Texas, police officer on bicycle patrol has been placed on mandatory administrative leave after fatally shooting a man brandishing a pistol on Friday morning, police said.

The officer, a 23-year veteran, was one of several responding to a fight. As officers approached, they saw a man armed with a handgun. After identifying themselves, officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, police said.

“Believing the man was about to fire his pistol, a single officer fired his duty weapon striking the male at least one time,” police said in a statement.

The race of the officer and the suspect, who died at an area hospital, have not been released.

The shooting comes after a series of incidents in which police have fatally shot unarmed minorities, raising questions about the role of race in U.S. policing.