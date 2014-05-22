FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox News anchor Jarrett released after Minneapolis airport arrest
May 22, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Fox News anchor Jarrett released after Minneapolis airport arrest

Carey Gillam

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fox News anchor Gregg Jarrett was released from jail early Thursday after running into trouble with the law in a Minneapolis airport.

Jarrett, 59, was arrested by airport police Wednesday afternoon in an airport restaurant and bar for not cooperating with officers. One reason for the arrest was cited as a “tab charge,” according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department.

“Mr. Jarrett was intoxicated and belligerent and non-cooperative,” said Patrick Hogan, a spokesman for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Jarrett was released Thursday morning after posting a $300 bond, according to the sheriff’s department. He is due to appear in court June 6, booking records show.

Fox News issued a short statement Thursday morning, saying it was not clear when Jarrett might return to work at the cable news channel.

“We were made aware late last night that Gregg Jarrett was arrested in Minneapolis yesterday and charged with a misdemeanor,” the Fox News statement said. “He is dealing with serious personal issues at this time. A date at which Gregg might return to air has yet to be determined.”

Jarrett serves as co-anchor of FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ on Saturdays and Sundays. He joined the network in 2002 and is based in New York. He began his television career as an anchor and producer at KCSM-TV (PBS) in San Francisco, California.

Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
