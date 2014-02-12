FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French finmin: 'nothing to fear' ahead of review of country's banks
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 12, 2014 / 6:23 PM / 4 years ago

French finmin: 'nothing to fear' ahead of review of country's banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici reacts during an interview with Reuters at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said on Wednesday there was no reason to worry about an upcoming review of assets in French banks, an apparent bid to sooth concerns over the health of financial firms in the country.

“If I look at the French banks, I am confident there is nothing to fear about the asset quality reviews,” Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told journalists during a visit to Washington.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said the most worrying factor in the global economy is Europe, particularly the banks in France.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.