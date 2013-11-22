FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande to make state visit to U.S. next year
November 22, 2013 / 11:08 PM / 4 years ago

France's Hollande to make state visit to U.S. next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande talks to journalists in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace before a meeting in Paris, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande and first lady Valerie Trierweiler will make a state visit to the United States in February, the White House said on Friday.

The couple will attend a state dinner with President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, on February 11.

“The United States and France are close friends and allies, including through NATO, and our countries have worked together to support democracy, liberty, and freedom at home and abroad for more than two centuries,” Obama said in a statement.

“During the visit, we will discuss opportunities to further strengthen the U.S.-France security and economic partnership.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
