French finance minister calls off meeting with U.S. treasury secretary

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici has canceled a meeting in Paris with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that had been scheduled for Tuesday, a Treasury official said.

No reason was given for calling off the meeting, the official said on Monday. Lew is in Europe for talks with officials regarding the sagging European economy, which is suffering from a sovereign debt crisis.

The government of French President Francois Hollande has recently come under pressure after a former budget minister admitted lying about a secret 600,000-euro foreign bank account.

Hollande and Moscovici have spent the past week fending off accusations of a cover-up, and a poll on Sunday showed majority of the French favor a government reshuffle.

A spokesperson from the French finance ministry confirmed the meeting had been canceled, saying it was due to scheduling conflicts.

The spokesperson said Moscovici would meet with Lew next week when the minister travels to Washington for the semi-annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund.