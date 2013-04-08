FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French finance minister calls off meeting with U.S. treasury secretary
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 8, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 4 years

French finance minister calls off meeting with U.S. treasury secretary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici has canceled a meeting in Paris with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that had been scheduled for Tuesday, a Treasury official said.

No reason was given for calling off the meeting, the official said on Monday. Lew is in Europe for talks with officials regarding the sagging European economy, which is suffering from a sovereign debt crisis.

The government of French President Francois Hollande has recently come under pressure after a former budget minister admitted lying about a secret 600,000-euro foreign bank account.

Hollande and Moscovici have spent the past week fending off accusations of a cover-up, and a poll on Sunday showed majority of the French favor a government reshuffle.

A spokesperson from the French finance ministry confirmed the meeting had been canceled, saying it was due to scheduling conflicts.

The spokesperson said Moscovici would meet with Lew next week when the minister travels to Washington for the semi-annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Brussels and Catherine Bremer in Paris; Writing by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.