Hollande says trust restored with U.S. over spying revelations
February 11, 2014 / 6:19 PM / 4 years ago

Hollande says trust restored with U.S. over spying revelations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande addresses a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that trust had been restored between the United States and France after allegations that a U.S. intelligence agency spied on foreign leaders and citizens.

“Mutual trust has been restored,” Hollande said at a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama. “That mutual trust is based on respect ... but also based on protection of private life, of personal data, the fact that any individual, in spite of technological progress, can be sure he is not being spied on.”

Reporting by Jim Loney

