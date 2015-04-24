FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese coal company L&L Energy fined $175,000 in U.S. for fraud
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 24, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese coal company L&L Energy fined $175,000 in U.S. for fraud

Nate Raymond

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - L&L Energy Inc, formerly a publicly traded coal mining company operating in China, was ordered by a U.S. judge on Friday to pay a $175,000 fine following its guilty plea in January to a securities fraud charge.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle also sentenced the company to five years of probation, court records show.

Two months ago, the judge sentenced former L&L Energy CEO Dickson Lee to a five-year prison term after he pleaded guilty to securities fraud in September.

A spokeswoman for Acting Seattle U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes declined to comment. A lawyer for L&L Energy could not immediately be reached for comment.

L&L Energy, which had its headquarters in Seattle but all of its operations in China and Taiwan, had been listed on the NASDAQ. By 2010 it claimed revenues of $109 million and said it employed 1,400 people, according to court papers.

Prosecutors said in court papers that in reality, L&L Energy was “a sham, wholly dominated and controlled by Lee to the detriment of shareholders.”

Beginning in 2008, Lee fabricated the existence of a chief financial officer, as well as adequate internal controls, in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings in order to get L&L Energy listed on the NASDAQ, prosecutors said.

They said Lee also in 2011 and 2012 issued 730,000 shares of stock to third-party investors in China who, at his direction, sold the stock to generate revenue for the company.

By that time, the company was cash-strapped, prosecutors said, and its stock was falling from its all-time April 6, 2010, high of $14.29 as analysts began questioning the veracity of L&L’s claimed ownership and operation of certain Chinese mines.

NASDAQ halted trading in L&L stock in November 2013, and the company’s lawyers say Lee’s arrest in March 2014 led to its swift demise.

A related shareholder class action against the company settled for $3.5 million. The settlement is awaiting final approval by a federal judge in New York.

The case is U.S. vs. Lee et al., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, No. 14-24.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.