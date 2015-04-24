Chinese coal company L&L Energy fined $175,000 in U.S. for fraud

(Reuters) - L&L Energy Inc, formerly a publicly traded coal mining company operating in China, was ordered by a U.S. judge on Friday to pay a $175,000 fine following its guilty plea in January to a securities fraud charge.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle also sentenced the company to five years of probation, court records show.

Two months ago, the judge sentenced former L&L Energy CEO Dickson Lee to a five-year prison term after he pleaded guilty to securities fraud in September.

A spokeswoman for Acting Seattle U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes declined to comment. A lawyer for L&L Energy could not immediately be reached for comment.

L&L Energy, which had its headquarters in Seattle but all of its operations in China and Taiwan, had been listed on the NASDAQ. By 2010 it claimed revenues of $109 million and said it employed 1,400 people, according to court papers.

Prosecutors said in court papers that in reality, L&L Energy was “a sham, wholly dominated and controlled by Lee to the detriment of shareholders.”

Beginning in 2008, Lee fabricated the existence of a chief financial officer, as well as adequate internal controls, in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings in order to get L&L Energy listed on the NASDAQ, prosecutors said.

They said Lee also in 2011 and 2012 issued 730,000 shares of stock to third-party investors in China who, at his direction, sold the stock to generate revenue for the company.

By that time, the company was cash-strapped, prosecutors said, and its stock was falling from its all-time April 6, 2010, high of $14.29 as analysts began questioning the veracity of L&L’s claimed ownership and operation of certain Chinese mines.

NASDAQ halted trading in L&L stock in November 2013, and the company’s lawyers say Lee’s arrest in March 2014 led to its swift demise.

A related shareholder class action against the company settled for $3.5 million. The settlement is awaiting final approval by a federal judge in New York.

The case is U.S. vs. Lee et al., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, No. 14-24.