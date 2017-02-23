Oil firms on record OPEC output cut compliance
SINGAPORE Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
WASHINGTON The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of the heads of the U.S. financial regulatory agencies, will meet on March 2, according to a notice from the Treasury Department on Thursday.
The preliminary agenda for the first FSOC meeting called by newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin includes "an update on the annual re-evaluation of the designation of a non-bank financial company," according to the announcement.
Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the council has the authority to designate insurance companies and other non-banking firms as "systemically important," a label indicating that they are considered "too big to fail" and triggering additional oversight.
TOKYO The dollar drifted on Tuesday, with its earlier advance halted by investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's closely-watched Congressional address later in the day.
BEIJING China plans to target broad money supply growth of around 12 percent in 2017, slightly lower than last year's goal, policy sources said, signaling a bid to contain debt risks while keeping growth on track.