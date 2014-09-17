FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to return more funds in AmeriDebt credit counseling scam
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to return more funds in AmeriDebt credit counseling scam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it will send more than $1.79 million in refunds to consumers allegedly defrauded in a credit counseling/debt management scam.

The defendant, Andris Pukke, and his companies, AmeriDebt and DebtWorks, allegedly deceived consumers about their fees, misrepresented that AmeriDebt was a non-profit organization, and falsely promised to teach consumers how to handle their credit and finances, the FTC said.

Consumers affected by Wednesday’s announcement will receive checks of up to $725.10. The agency has already returned about $15 million to other AmeriDebt consumers.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey

