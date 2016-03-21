FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House opposes bill it says harms FTC consumer protection ability
March 21, 2016

White House opposes bill it says harms FTC consumer protection ability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the Obama administration “strongly opposes” passage by the House of Representatives a bill on mergers and acquisitions, saying it harms a federal agency’s ability to promote competition and protect consumers.

Proposed changes to the Standard Merger and Acquisition Reviews Through Equal Rules Act of 2015, sponsored by Representative Blake Farenthold, a Texas Republican, “threaten to undermine the (Federal Trade Commission‘s) important role in protecting competition and consumers,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese

