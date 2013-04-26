Oklahoma man, fugitive from law for 14 years, turns himself in

(Reuters) - An Oklahoma fugitive who escaped from a county jail 14 years ago while being held on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her boyfriend turned himself in on Friday, saying he was tired of running from the law.

Comanche County Sheriff Department deputies took David Lee Kemp, 43, into custody without incident at a truck stop early Friday morning, Rick Rains, spokesman for the FBI’s Oklahoma City office, said.

Authorities learned of Kemp’s whereabouts after he asked a truck driver at the truck stop to call the sheriff so he could turn himself in, Rains said.

“He said that he was tired of running. It’s a long time to be looking over your shoulder,” Rains said.

Kemp told authorities that eluding the law for 14 years affected his health, according to Rains. The FBI said Kemp was suffering from a bleeding ulcer,

On March 11, 1999, Kemp, along with eight other inmates, escaped from the Comanche County Jail in Lawton, when one of the prisoners threatened a guard with a large barbecue fork.

Kemp, who was in jail awaiting trial on charges of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend in 1998, is the only inmate to have evaded capture.

Five days after their divorce was final, Kemp allegedly went to the home of the ex-wife’s boyfriend and shot him as he answered the door. He then found his ex-wife getting out of the shower and shot her, according to investigators.

Kemp has been featured on the television programs “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Comanche County is about 85 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.