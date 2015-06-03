New Hampshire man wanted for 2014 double murder nabbed in Florida

Matthew Dion, 39, is seen in an undated handout picture from the U.S. Marshal's Service. REUTERS/U.S. Marshal's Service/Handout

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A man who landed on the U.S. Marshals Service’s most-wanted list for the slayings of his parents in New Hampshire last year was captured in Florida on Wednesday after an anonymous tipster recognized him from news reports, authorities said.

Matthew Dion, 39, was arrested at a hotel in Orange Park, near Jacksonville, where he was working, said Penelope Knox, spokeswoman for the Marshals Service.

Dion was wanted in Manchester, New Hampshire, on two charges of second-degree murder and arson for the March 2014 killing of his parents, Robert and Constance Dion, and burning of the family home.

Knox said Dion was thought to have left New Hampshire shortly after the murders and was known to have ties to Georgia and Florida.

He also faces a charge of child pornography, which was filed during the investigation into his parents’ deaths, and a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to a release from the law enforcement agency.

The service’s “15 Most Wanted” list is reserved for fugitives accused of the most heinous crimes, the statement said. Dion was added to the list in April.

Knox said Dion was taken into custody a day after the agency issued a press release and wanted poster to the media in Florida and Georgia offering a $25,000 reward for information leading directly to his arrest. A viewer recognized Dion from local news reports, she said.

Dion was unarmed and did not resist his arrest, Knox said.