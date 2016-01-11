FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey elected officials strike deal on casino expansion
January 11, 2016 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

New Jersey elected officials strike deal on casino expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at a gathering of the Manchester Rotary Club in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

(Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Monday said he helped broker an agreement between dueling Democrats on how to expand casinos beyond Atlantic City, the state’s struggling gambling hub.

The agreement between Christie, state Senate President Steve Sweeney and state Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto calls for legislation to be introduced on Tuesday that asks voters in November to allow two new casinos in northern New Jersey.

Spats between Sweeney and Prieto had intensified on Friday about the proposal, including how much revenue should be redirected to Atlantic City.

The agreement announced on Monday would give existing Atlantic City casino license holders six months to submit proposals for the new casinos. Their plans must invest at least $1 billion in each facility, officials said.

If that benchmark is not met, other casino developers could submit bids, which would also have a $1 billion investment floor.

Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

