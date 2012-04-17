FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gasoline demand down 6.8 percent year-on-year: MasterCard
#Business News
April 17, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Gasoline demand down 6.8 percent year-on-year: MasterCard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man refuels his car as gas prices are reflected into the windows of the United Oil gas station in Los Angeles, California March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Gasoline demand dropped by 6.8 percent from a year ago as high prices and rising fuel efficiency kept pressuring consumption, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending Pulse report on Tuesday.

Consumption was down 5 percent on a four-week moving average basis, the 56th straight weekly decline, according to the report, which covered the week to April 13.

The average retail price of gasoline dipped 2 cents from a week earlier to $2.92 a gallon on the week, which was up 2.9 percent from a year ago.

Prices on the West Coast continued to outpace other regions, averaging $4.19 a gallon last week, a decline of 3 cents for the week. New England and Central Atlantic prices were the next highest, averaging $4.00 a gallon, an increase of 4 cents for New England and 2 cents for the Central Atlantic region.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by David Gregorio

