California motorists are on the road again: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - California’s gasoline sales are rising rapidly as cheaper fuel, rising consumer confidence and a steadily improving economy encourage motorists to use their cars more.

Fuel wholesalers reported sales of 1.216 billion gallons of gasoline in January, up by 3.6 percent or 42 million gallons compared with the same month a year earlier.

Gasoline consumption has been rising since mid-2013 after declining for the previous seven years, according to records published by the Board of Equalization, which collects excise tax on fuel sales.

But the rate of growth has accelerated markedly since August 2014, which strongly suggests the change in trend is linked to a drop in fuel prices

Every state in the union imposes an excise tax on motor fuel sales and the records of the state tax authorities provide the most comprehensive and accurate measurement of fuel demand.

California is the largest gasoline market in the country, accounting for more than one in every ten gallons of gasoline sold nationwide.

The reported increase in gasoline sales translates into extra demand of more than 32,000 barrels per day compared with the same period in 2014.

If the increase is mirrored across the country, it would imply that demand is running about 300,000 barrels per day higher than this time last year.

Interestingly, demand for gasoline seems to be rising more rapidly than diesel, at least in California, which suggests the driving boom is being led by private motorists rather than freight and logistics firms.

Evidence of increasing gasoline consumption is consistent with other data showing more traffic on California’s highway network.

Traffic volumes in January 2015 were 2.4 percent higher than in the same month a year earlier, according to Caltrans, the state department of transportation.

The rise in driving appears to be sustained with year-over-year increases of 4.9 percent reported in February and 3.3 percent in March.

Increased driving and fuel sales are not confined to the Golden State. Traffic counts from other states also point to rising car use.

Federal Highway Administration records, which aggregate traffic counts from state agencies, show national traffic volumes were 2.8 percent higher in February year on year.

State data also show fuel sales rising. In Texas, the second largest gasoline market, fuel sales were 5.7 percent higher in the first quarter of 2015 than a year earlier, according to the state comptroller.

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)